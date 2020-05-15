Monero (XMR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $93.16 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $93.16 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $64.77 or 0.00681006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Exrates, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000701 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,561,116 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinbe, TradeOgre, Bitlish, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Mercatox, Bisq, HitBTC, Graviex, Huobi, BitBay, BTC-Alpha, Poloniex, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Coinut, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Nanex, Kraken, Gate.io, Braziliex, CoinEx, Bitbns, Bithumb, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptomate, OpenLedger DEX, Coinroom, Instant Bitex, Bittrex, Exmo, OKEx, B2BX, DragonEX, Liquid, Trade Satoshi, Ovis, Bitfinex, SouthXchange, Exrates and Upbit.

