Monetha Achieves Market Cap of $2.27 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Monetha has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $68,420.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.03500704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055369 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031085 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Monetha Profile

MTH is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

