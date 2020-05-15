Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 13,334 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 124.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after buying an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,962.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,867 shares of company stock worth $67,375,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.00. 7,433,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,117,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 835.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

