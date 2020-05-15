Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $261.69. 237,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,975. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.28.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

