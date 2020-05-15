Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 582.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,179,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,022,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.05.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $6.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.26. The company had a trading volume of 75,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

