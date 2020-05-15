Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 710.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.79.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,485,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,252,539. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $326.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.65 and its 200-day moving average is $246.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $197.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

