Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.03. 92,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,253. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average is $87.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.