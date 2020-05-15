Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after purchasing an additional 167,659 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.05. 5,225,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,949. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

