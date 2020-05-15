Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 35,586 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 593.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,586 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in eBay by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eBay by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after buying an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in eBay by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after buying an additional 1,098,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,987 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $336,117,000 after buying an additional 131,113 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

EBAY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 717,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,712,937. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

