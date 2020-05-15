Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.5% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $355.39. 2,750,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. The firm has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.