Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 373.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $585,002,000 after acquiring an additional 266,651 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.41. 4,866,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,483. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.19.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.