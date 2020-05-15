Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,188 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.4% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $79.54. The stock had a trading volume of 532,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809,506. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

