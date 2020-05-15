Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 7,340 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 889.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

NYSE MAS traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.77. 368,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

