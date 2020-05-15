Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 7,350 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,154,000 after purchasing an additional 671,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,942,000 after purchasing an additional 303,516 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,321,000 after purchasing an additional 244,208 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.15. 430,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.43. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

