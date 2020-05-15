Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 133.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.00 ($43.02).

Renault stock opened at €17.15 ($19.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.52. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

