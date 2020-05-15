Morgan Stanley Boosts Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Price Target to $58.00

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE:EXC traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,227,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,777. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92. Exelon has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Exelon by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,462,516,000 after buying an additional 17,354,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,127,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exelon by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,168,470,000 after buying an additional 7,798,866 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $434,036,000 after buying an additional 3,872,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Exelon by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $170,283,000 after buying an additional 2,001,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

