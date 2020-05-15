Morgan Stanley Lowers Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $52.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of Southern stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. 1,090,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,006,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49. Southern has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.