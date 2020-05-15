Morgan Stanley Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $66.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JACK. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 37.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after buying an additional 254,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 24.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,112,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,004,000 after buying an additional 217,692 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.