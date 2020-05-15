Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get ACERINOX SA/ADR alerts:

ANIOY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that ACERINOX SA/ADR will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.