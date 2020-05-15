Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nord/LB upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HSBC cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RENAULT S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 122,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,292. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.50. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

