Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PANDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Danske raised shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of PANDORA A /S/S stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. PANDORA A /S/S has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $13.96.

PANDORA A /S/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

