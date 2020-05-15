Morgan Stanley Trims ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Target Price to $72.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $75.34 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average of $88.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.28.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 41.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,502,000. Boston Advisors lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors now owns 210,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,050,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,584,000 after buying an additional 36,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

