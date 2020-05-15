Morgan Stanley Trims Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Target Price to $73.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PNW. KeyCorp began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.55.

PNW stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.07.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3,579.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,792,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,860,000 after buying an additional 10,498,905 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,882,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,802 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 30,924.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,052,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,950 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11,341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,838,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,363.1% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,667,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,650,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

