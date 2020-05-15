Morgan Stanley Trims Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Target Price to $7.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHO. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.29. 181,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 95,442 shares of company stock worth $766,729. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,134,000 after buying an additional 1,890,600 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,303,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,902,000 after buying an additional 179,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement System bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $337,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

