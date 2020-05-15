Motco Buys 1,159 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Motco grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,840 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 4,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

