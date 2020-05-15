Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 166,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,585. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 146.37% and a negative net margin of 21,575.70%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.78% of Motus GI worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

