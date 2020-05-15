Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 21,575.70% and a negative return on equity of 146.37%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

Shares of MOTS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.06. 166,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,585. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOTS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Motus GI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

