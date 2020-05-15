Mountain Road Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 35,000 AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mountain Road Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. AFLAC accounts for 4.1% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $350,139,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.1% during the first quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,977 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 7,240.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $32.99. 10,048,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

