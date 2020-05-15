Mountain Road Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Mountain Road Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,540 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley comprises approximately 3.6% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,558 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after purchasing an additional 940,566 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,495,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,167,000 after purchasing an additional 93,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,935,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Cfra lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

WRB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.73. 3,537,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,033. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.