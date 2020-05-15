Mountain Road Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mountain Road Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Alleghany comprises about 6.4% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Alleghany by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alleghany by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,339,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Alleghany by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alleghany by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on Y shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.75.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.52. The stock had a trading volume of 111,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,661. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $532.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $704.74. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

