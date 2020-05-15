Mountain Road Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Mountain Road Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. American International Group makes up approximately 4.8% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in American International Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of American International Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 279,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3,343.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,170,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. William Blair lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

