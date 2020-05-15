Mountain Road Advisors LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mountain Road Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 5.8% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,534,000 after buying an additional 34,635 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 39,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,990 shares of company stock worth $4,603,038. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

