Mountain Road Advisors LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Mountain Road Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Reinsurance Group of America comprises approximately 3.6% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

RGA traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.82.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

