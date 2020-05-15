MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Given New $8.50 Price Target at B. Riley

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) had its target price upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s current price.

MTBC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut MTBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded MTBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.73. MTBC has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.75.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MTBC will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shruti H. Patel sold 11,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $60,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $37,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,117 shares of company stock worth $500,283 in the last 90 days. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTBC in the first quarter worth about $807,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of MTBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MTBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MTBC by 551.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of MTBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

