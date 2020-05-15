MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. MTBC updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

MTBC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 195,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,948. MTBC has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.11.

In other MTBC news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 31,415 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $159,274.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,672,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 4,835 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $35,585.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,117 shares of company stock valued at $500,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTBC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MTBC from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut shares of MTBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MTBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

