MVL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $63,460.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $63,460.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Cryptology, UEX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.20 or 0.03477685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00055177 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030943 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002072 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cryptology, Cashierest, IDEX, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

