Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Announces Earnings Results

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million.

Shares of Myomo stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,242. Myomo has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $40.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYO. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Myomo from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

