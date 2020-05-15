MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,600 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 260,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in MYR Group by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in MYR Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MYR Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. 111,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. MYR Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $518.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. Analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

