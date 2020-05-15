NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Shares of NC stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.81. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.