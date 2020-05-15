Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ remained flat at $$109.48 on Friday. 164,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,087. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.