National Bank Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First National Financial in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get First National Financial alerts:

FN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of First National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of First National Financial stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting C$26.88. 17,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,326. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$18.75 and a 1-year high of C$44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,568.82.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$342.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.