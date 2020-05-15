National Bank Financial Comments on TransAlta Renewables Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.20 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.58.

TSE:RNW traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.86. 181,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.28. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.82 and a 12-month high of C$18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 138.64%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.