National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,895 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.18% of National Fuel Gas worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

