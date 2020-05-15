National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,419,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 184,393 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.73% of National Fuel Gas worth $313,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,753,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFG opened at $40.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James raised National Fuel Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

