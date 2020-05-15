National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $100,499,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after acquiring an additional 312,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after acquiring an additional 128,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $4,807,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.44. National Grid plc has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.