National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.05.

A number of research firms have commented on NOV. Raymond James boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 346,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 265,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473,296 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

