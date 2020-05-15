National Retail Properties (NNN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN):

5/5/2020 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

5/4/2020 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2020 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/18/2020 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/17/2020 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

4/7/2020 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $58.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/27/2020 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

NNN stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 161.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

