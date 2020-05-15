National Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Securities in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. National Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.89. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 564.29% and a negative net margin of 1,607.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

