Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 387.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $160.09 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $168.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.40.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,152,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,083 shares of company stock valued at $107,516,291 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

