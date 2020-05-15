Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Hexcel worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HXL. Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $28.06 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

